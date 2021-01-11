Evedo Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Evedo token can now be bought for $0.0766 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B. Evedo has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00041158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00037370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.31 or 0.00323521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.55 or 0.03916633 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (EVED) is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 tokens. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken

Evedo Token Trading

Evedo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

