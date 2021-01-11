EvenCoin (EVN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $57,756.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $39,934.34 and approximately $57,756.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 37.1% lower against the dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00047406 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001414 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000046 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 6,655.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00020787 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002745 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002863 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

EvenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.