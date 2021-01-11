Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on STTK. Cowen started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shattuck Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock opened at $41.29 on Monday. Shattuck Labs has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $60.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.93.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.

In other Shattuck Labs news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 3,441,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $59,669,991.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

