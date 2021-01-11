Everex (EVX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.68 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, Everex has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. Everex has a total market capitalization of $7.68 million and approximately $830,721.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000958 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everex Profile

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

