Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to announce $2.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 million and the highest is $4.52 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $2.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 million to $4.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $48.20 million, with estimates ranging from $34.88 million to $62.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVFM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Shares of EVFM opened at $2.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth $25,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

