Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Million

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to announce $2.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 million and the highest is $4.52 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $2.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 million to $4.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $48.20 million, with estimates ranging from $34.88 million to $62.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVFM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Shares of EVFM opened at $2.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth $25,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.