Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Trading 5.4% Higher

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s share price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.47. 815,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 796,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Evolus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Evolus from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 10.42. The company has a market cap of $150.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Evolus by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Evolus by 724.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 18,093 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Evolus by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

