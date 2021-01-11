exactEarth Ltd. (XCT.TO) (TSE:XCT) Shares Gap Up to $1.13

exactEarth Ltd. (XCT.TO) (TSE:XCT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.13, but opened at $1.26. exactEarth Ltd. (XCT.TO) shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 680.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.46 million and a PE ratio of -4.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.74.

exactEarth Ltd. (XCT.TO) (TSE:XCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$5.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that exactEarth Ltd. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

exactEarth Ltd. (XCT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:XCT)

exactEarth Ltd. provides maritime vessel data for ship tracking and maritime situational awareness solutions worldwide. It offers exactAIS, a data service that provides access to the automatic identification system (AIS) messages captured by the exactView satellite constellation; exactAIS Archive, which gives customers access to the satellite AIS historical data; and exactEarth ShipView, a Web-based viewing tool that allows users to see all the ship positions.

