exactEarth Ltd. (XCT.TO) (TSE:XCT) Shares Gap Up to $1.13

exactEarth Ltd. (XCT.TO) (TSE:XCT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.13, but opened at $1.26. exactEarth Ltd. (XCT.TO) shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 680.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.46 million and a PE ratio of -4.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.74.

Get exactEarth Ltd. (XCT.TO) alerts:

exactEarth Ltd. (XCT.TO) (TSE:XCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$5.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that exactEarth Ltd. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

exactEarth Ltd. provides maritime vessel data for ship tracking and maritime situational awareness solutions worldwide. It offers exactAIS, a data service that provides access to the automatic identification system (AIS) messages captured by the exactView satellite constellation; exactAIS Archive, which gives customers access to the satellite AIS historical data; and exactEarth ShipView, a Web-based viewing tool that allows users to see all the ship positions.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for exactEarth Ltd. (XCT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for exactEarth Ltd. (XCT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.