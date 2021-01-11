Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Trading Up 13.2%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) shares were up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 17,615,104 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 10,279,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $84.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Exela Technologies by 3,610.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 69,967 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exela Technologies by 377.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 636,687 shares in the last quarter. 18.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.