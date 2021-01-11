EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) to report $69.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EXFO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.00 million. EXFO posted sales of $73.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that EXFO will report full year sales of $286.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $292.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $308.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EXFO.

EXFO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered EXFO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on EXFO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. EXFO has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EXFO stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 686.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 487,731 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.00% of EXFO worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

