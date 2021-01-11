Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Stock Price Up 15%

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) rose 15% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 1,712,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 722,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

XCUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exicure in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exicure in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Exicure from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $201.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Exicure had a negative net margin of 127.52% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exicure, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Exicure during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exicure in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Exicure in the third quarter worth about $32,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exicure in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Exicure in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

