EXMO Coin (EXM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $50,775.00

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, EXMO Coin has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EXMO Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMO Coin has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $50,775.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EXMO Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00023775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00110992 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00066455 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00260816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00062595 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,738.65 or 0.86602423 BTC.

EXMO Coin Token Profile

EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,829,942,862 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,563,585 tokens. EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official . The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

EXMO Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.