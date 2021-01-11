EXMR FDN Achieves Market Capitalization of $487,306.15 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar. One EXMR FDN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $487,306.15 and approximately $309,959.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00041069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00035516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.48 or 0.00322627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,190.98 or 0.03642742 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin

EXMR FDN Token Trading

EXMR FDN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

