Expanse (EXP) Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0372 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Expanse has a market cap of $700,236.66 and approximately $6,499.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Expanse has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,615.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $979.99 or 0.03099673 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.79 or 0.01432170 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.62 or 0.00394181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.38 or 0.00576867 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00456729 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.00269603 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00022193 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

