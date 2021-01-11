Expanse Market Cap Reaches $700,236.66 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, Expanse has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Expanse has a market cap of $700,236.66 and $6,499.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,615.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $979.99 or 0.03099673 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.79 or 0.01432170 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.62 or 0.00394181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.38 or 0.00576867 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00456729 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.00269603 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00022193 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

