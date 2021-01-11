Expanse Market Capitalization Achieves $700,236.66 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Expanse has a market cap of $700,236.66 and approximately $6,499.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Expanse has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,615.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $979.99 or 0.03099673 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.79 or 0.01432170 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.62 or 0.00394181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.38 or 0.00576867 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00456729 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.00269603 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00022193 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

