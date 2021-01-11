Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at $313,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 196,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $94.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.69. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $95.90.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 30.14%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

