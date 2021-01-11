Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 53.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.08.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $95,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,973 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXR opened at $112.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.15. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $121.07.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

