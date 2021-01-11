extraDNA (XDNA) Trading 105.6% Higher Over Last Week

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, extraDNA has traded 105.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. extraDNA has a total market cap of $199,691.16 and $106,595.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,676.75 or 0.99585387 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.70 or 0.00381077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016356 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.41 or 0.00483633 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00141587 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002254 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00027129 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001160 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000743 BTC.

About extraDNA

XDNA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity

Buying and Selling extraDNA

