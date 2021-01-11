EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Shares Gap Up to $5.25

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.98. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 3,112 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

