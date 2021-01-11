F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $304.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to report sales of $304.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $309.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $292.90 million. F.N.B. reported sales of $300.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNB. TheStreet raised shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other F.N.B. news, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,355.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $56,620. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,812,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,019 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,699,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,912 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,808 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 581.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 883,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 753,662 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,104,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNB opened at $10.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

