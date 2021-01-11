F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Holdings Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,991 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of F5 Networks worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 419.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,161 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $129,583,000 after buying an additional 99,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $34,024.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,806.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $106,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,639 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. MKM Partners upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.79.

FFIV opened at $191.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $200.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.90.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

