Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.51

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.51 and last traded at $83.64, with a volume of 1888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.65.

Several brokerages have commented on FN. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average of $67.56.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.66 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,174.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 280.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $716,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $833,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth approximately $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.