Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $11,861,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,063,370 shares of company stock valued at $292,498,125. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $10.73 on Monday, hitting $256.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,739,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,898,121. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $731.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

