Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Reduced by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.0% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Facebook by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Facebook by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310,453 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $84,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.93.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total value of $85,956.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,936.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,108,120 shares of company stock valued at $304,375,222 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $10.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $256.84. The company had a trading volume of 28,309,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,994,135. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.57. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $731.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

