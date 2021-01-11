Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Increased to $490.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $475.00 to $490.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.14.

Shares of FICO stock traded down $8.34 on Monday, hitting $492.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $500.90 and its 200-day moving average is $445.93. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $530.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,651 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Fair Isaac by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Fair Isaac by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

