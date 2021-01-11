FansTime (FTI) Price Up 36.9% This Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. FansTime has a total market cap of $426,193.48 and $467,092.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 36.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FansTime alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00041543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00037488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.41 or 0.00325239 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.93 or 0.03944091 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.