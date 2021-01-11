FantasyGold Price Hits $0.0032 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One FantasyGold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. FantasyGold has a market cap of $442,099.00 and $40.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00023529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00109697 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00068122 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00254057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00061692 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,845.08 or 0.87422339 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.