Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.31

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 248948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FANUY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fanuc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.84%. Analysts forecast that Fanuc Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

