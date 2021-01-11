Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) to post $111.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmer Bros.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.60 million and the lowest is $111.28 million. Farmer Bros. reported sales of $152.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will report full-year sales of $440.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $438.74 million to $442.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $537.48 million, with estimates ranging from $535.00 million to $539.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Farmer Bros..

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $97.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.84 million.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Farmer Bros. by 35.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 411,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 107,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 173,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 143,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM opened at $4.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.53. Farmer Bros. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $15.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

