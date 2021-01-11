Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6,650.00 and last traded at $6,650.00. 21 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 87 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6,710.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $844.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6,496.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6,206.56.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $155.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.50 million during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 25.35%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans.

