FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Price Reaches $9.56

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One FC Barcelona Fan Token token can now be purchased for about $9.56 or 0.00028881 BTC on popular exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market cap of $15.42 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00041477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00036769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.42 or 0.00330430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,210.90 or 0.03656562 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Token Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,612,612 tokens. The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC

Buying and Selling FC Barcelona Fan Token

FC Barcelona Fan Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FC Barcelona Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FC Barcelona Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FC Barcelona Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

