FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) (LON:FDM) Shares Gap Up to $1,120.00

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) (LON:FDM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1,120.00, but opened at $1,204.00. FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) shares last traded at $1,104.00, with a volume of 16,711 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,050.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,015.23. The company has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56.

About FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

