FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,710 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 13,370 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 4.0% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in FedEx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in FedEx by 1,156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 39,033 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 251.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,112,000 after buying an additional 97,081 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in FedEx by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,100,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,643 shares of company stock valued at $11,567,579. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FDX traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $245.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,880. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.14. The firm has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays upgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.