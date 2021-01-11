FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,063 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,209 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Argus increased their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,643 shares of company stock valued at $11,567,579. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $244.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.14. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

