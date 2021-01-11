FedoraCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $58.00 (TIPS)

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. FedoraCoin has a total market cap of $234,662.52 and approximately $58.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.69 or 0.00395166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About FedoraCoin

TIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in

FedoraCoin Coin Trading

FedoraCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

