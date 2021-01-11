Feellike (FLL) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Feellike has a total market cap of $142,931.63 and $33.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike token can now be bought for about $0.0801 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Feellike has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00023482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00108499 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00068196 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00255109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00061378 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,656.46 or 0.84490909 BTC.

Feellike Token Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Buying and Selling Feellike

Feellike can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

