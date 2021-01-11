Fetch.ai Trading 0.9% Higher This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $43.38 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0581 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges including Dcoin, Bitbns, Bitrabbit and BiKi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00040724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00035473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.22 or 0.00323107 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,241.65 or 0.03639829 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00013729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Fetch.ai is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, Korbit, Binance, IDEX, Bitrabbit, Bittrex, BitAsset, Bitbns, BitMax, Coinall, Dcoin, Coinsuper, WazirX, BiKi, HitBTC, Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

