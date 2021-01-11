FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.35. 27,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 12,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded FFBW from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised FFBW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $79.77 million, a P/E ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.60.
About FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW)
FFBW, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.
