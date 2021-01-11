FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.35. 27,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 12,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded FFBW from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised FFBW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $79.77 million, a P/E ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FFBW stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,598 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.77% of FFBW worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW)

FFBW, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

