FIBOS (FO) Tops One Day Volume of $353,971.00

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One FIBOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Bitrabbit and LBank. FIBOS has a total market capitalization of $8.86 million and approximately $353,971.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FIBOS has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00023681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00111143 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00066153 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00258741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00062154 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,860.82 or 0.86279786 BTC.

FIBOS Profile

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,072,315,405 coins and its circulating supply is 1,068,136,772 coins. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . FIBOS’s official website is fibos.io

FIBOS Coin Trading

FIBOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Bitrabbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIBOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIBOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIBOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

