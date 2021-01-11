Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) (LON:FCSS) Hits New 1-Year High at $405.50

Shares of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) (LON:FCSS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 405.50 ($5.30) and last traded at GBX 403 ($5.27), with a volume of 209235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 399.50 ($5.22).
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 378.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 339.91.
In related news, insider Vanessa Donegan purchased 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 388 ($5.07) per share, with a total value of £19,896.64 ($25,995.09).
Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities issued by companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies listed elsewhere.
