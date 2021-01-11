Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDUS. BidaskClub cut Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Fidus Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 11.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth $109,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

FDUS opened at $13.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $330.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $15.65.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.96 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

