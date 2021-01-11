Fiii Price Tops $0.0001 (FIII)

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. Fiii has a market cap of $46,827.04 and approximately $389.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fiii coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fiii has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Fiii Profile

Fiii (CRYPTO:FIII) is a DPoC coin that uses the SHA3-256 hashing algorithm. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. The official message board for Fiii is medium.com/@fiiilab.io. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fiii’s official website is fiii.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FiiiCoin is a transaction network specifically designed for mobile devices mining purpose only. The blockchain technology enable all mobile devices participate in maintaining the blockchain network while leaving it idle and charging battery instead of relying on expensive and powerful computer hardware running 24/7 to do the mining work. The main objective is to create a least effort way and promote re-using the existing available resources(mobile devices) together to take part in maintaining the blockchain. “

Fiii Coin Trading

Fiii can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fiii should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fiii using one of the exchanges listed above.

