Financial Contrast: Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) versus Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) and Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerant Bancorp 0.94% 0.52% 0.05% Fidelity D & D Bancorp 18.22% 8.47% 0.82%

Amerant Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerant Bancorp $370.08 million 1.81 $51.33 million $1.24 12.85 Fidelity D & D Bancorp $49.46 million 6.63 $11.58 million N/A N/A

Amerant Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D & D Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Amerant Bancorp and Fidelity D & D Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerant Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amerant Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 21.53%. Given Amerant Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Amerant Bancorp is more favorable than Fidelity D & D Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.6% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amerant Bancorp beats Fidelity D & D Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts. In addition, it offers trust and estate planning products and services, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards; remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, night depository, direct deposit, and treasury management services; and cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, and letters of credit, as well as automated teller machines. As of April 10, 2020, it operated 27 banking centers comprising 19 in South Florida and 8 in Houston, Texas, as well as loan production offices in Dallas, Texas, and New York. The company was formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation and changed its name to Amerant Bancorp Inc. in June 2019. Amerant Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties, Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 12 full-service banking offices. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.