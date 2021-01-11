Financial Review: BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) & Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BlueCity and Workday’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlueCity N/A N/A N/A Workday -10.77% -10.56% -3.90%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BlueCity and Workday, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlueCity 0 0 2 0 3.00 Workday 2 10 17 1 2.57

BlueCity currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.02%. Workday has a consensus price target of $241.46, suggesting a potential upside of 5.12%. Given BlueCity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BlueCity is more favorable than Workday.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlueCity and Workday’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlueCity $107.18 million 3.29 N/A N/A N/A Workday $3.63 billion 15.19 -$480.67 million ($1.42) -161.62

BlueCity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Workday.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of BlueCity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Workday shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Workday shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Workday beats BlueCity on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlueCity Company Profile

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in China, India, Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates a mobile app Blued, together with other products and services. Its LGBTQ platforms provide products and services, including social and entertainment, online health consulting and online pharmacy, and assisted reproductive technology service. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning, as well as Skills cloud, a machine-learning-powered universal skills language to help source, utilize, develop, and retain talent. In addition, the company offers business planning, analytics, and other solutions, including Insights Business Planning Cloud, a solution for finance, human resource, and sales planning; Workday Prism Analytics that enables customers to bring together various data with analytics tools for financial and people analytics to make business decisions; Workday Student, a student and faculty lifecycle information system to help colleges and universities; and Workday Data-as-a-Service that provides data to customers to enable informed decision-making. It serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

