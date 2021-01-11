FinNexus Trading Down 12.8% This Week (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $286,104.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FinNexus token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00041069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00035516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.48 or 0.00322627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,190.98 or 0.03642742 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About FinNexus

FinNexus (FNX) is a token. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 382,780,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,559,724 tokens. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FinNexus

FinNexus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

