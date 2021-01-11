Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) alerts:

FTT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$24.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities cut shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.38.

Shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) stock opened at C$29.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64. Finning International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.59 and a 12 month high of C$30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.52 billion.

About Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO)

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.