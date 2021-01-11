FintruX Network (FTX) Market Cap Tops $329,142.91

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 26.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $329,142.91 and $97.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00041489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00038664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.38 or 0.00327254 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.98 or 0.03882007 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a token. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

