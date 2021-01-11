FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.00

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 12211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FINV shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $892.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $264.13 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 448.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 49.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 51.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

