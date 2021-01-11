Fire Lotto (FLOT) Hits Market Capitalization of $215,980.08

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $215,980.08 and $367.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fire Lotto has traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Fire Lotto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00049078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001499 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000041 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00020820 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002755 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002754 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Fire Lotto Coin Profile

FLOT is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

