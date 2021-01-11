FirmaChain Price Tops $0.0429 on Exchanges (FCT)

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. FirmaChain has a market capitalization of $7.91 million and $1.41 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FirmaChain has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One FirmaChain token can now be bought for about $0.0429 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00024111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00113980 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00281459 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00068740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00066227 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,127.32 or 0.85375049 BTC.

FirmaChain Token Profile

FirmaChain was first traded on October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,275,043 tokens. The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain . The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/# . FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

FirmaChain Token Trading

